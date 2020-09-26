- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriMatch Ended175/3(20.0) RR 8.75
SIN vs DUM Dream11 Predictions, Jharkhand T20 League, Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Singhbhum Strickers will welcome Dumka Daredevils in their next scheduled fixture in the ongoing Jharkhand T20 League. The match will commence from 1:30 PM and will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 26, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
Singhbhum Strickers will welcome Dumka Daredevils in their next scheduled fixture in the ongoing Jharkhand T20 League. The Jharkhand T20 League Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils outing will be held on September 26. The match will commence from 1:30 PM and will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.
As of now, the hosts Singhbhum Strickers are placed at number 5 position with a total of six points while Dumka Daredevils are at the third spot with eight points. Both the teams have been on the losing side of their latest fixtures
Singhbhum Strickers was defeated by Dhanbad Dynamos by 5 wickets while Dumka Daredevils lost their previous match to Bokaro Blasters by 14 runs.
Jharkhand T20 League, Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils Live Streaming
All Jharkhand T20 League matches will be live-streamed worldwide on FanCode app.
SIN vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League, Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
Jharkhand T20 League, Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils: Match Details
September 26 - 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Jharkhand T20 League, SIN vs DUM Dream11 team for Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils:
Jharkhand T20 League SIN vs DUM Dream11 prediction for Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils captain: Sinha
Jharkhand T20 League SIN vs DUM Dream11 prediction for Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils vice-captain: R Singh
Jharkhand T20 League SIN vs DUM Dream11 prediction for Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils wicketkeeper: Kumar
Jharkhand T20 League SIN vs DUM Dream11 prediction for Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils batsman: R Singh, A Sinha, A Lala
Jharkhand T20 League SIN vs DUM Dream11 prediction for Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils all rounders: K Suraj, V Vikram, R Nirala
Jharkhand T20 League SIN vs DUM Dream11 prediction for Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils bowlers: B Krishna, A Lala, S Singh and S Chakraborthy.
SIN vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Singhbhum Strickers playing 11 against Dumka Daredevils: Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala and Shiva Singh.
SIN vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Dumka Daredevils playing 11 against Singhbhum Strickers: Bhanu Anand, Anand Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Supriyo Chakraborty.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking