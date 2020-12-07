SIN vs KHP Dream11 Predictions, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SIN vs KHP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SIN vs KHP Dream11 Best Picks / SIN vs KHP Dream11 Captain / SIN vs KHP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will commence on Tuesday, December 8, at the State Bank Ground in Pakistan’s Karachi. The match will start from 10:30 AM IST. Till now, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s performance has been quite satisfactory as the team have won three matches out of the last five that they have managed to play. Sindh, on the other hand, have been out of form since the beginning of the tournament. The team have not been able to manage a win in the last five matches that they have played.

In the latest fixture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Baluchistan by 175 runs. This match was held on December 2. Sindh on the contrary were beaten by Central Punjab on the same day by 227 runs.

SIN vs KHP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Live Scorecard

https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

SIN vs KHP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Match Details

December 8 – 10:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the State Bank Ground in Pakistan’s Karachi

SIN vs KHP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Dream11 team for Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

SIN vs KHP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Captain: Saud Shakeel

SIN vs KHP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vice-captain: Khalid Usman

SIN vs KHP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wicketkeeper: Rehan Afridi

SIN vs KHP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batsmen: Sharjeel Khan, Asad Shafique, Omair Bin Yousuf, Musadiq Ahmed

SIN vs KHP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa all-rounders: Saud Shakeel, Khalid Usman, Kamran Ghulam

SIN vs KHP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowlers: Sajid Khan, Tabish Khan, Sohail Khan

SIN vs KHP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Sindh playing 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Ghulam Mudassar, Sharjeel Khan, Asad Shafiq, Omair Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, Sohail Khan, Tabish Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Fawad Alam, Ashiq Ali, Abrar Ahamad

SIN vs KHP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing 11 against Sindh: Rehan Afridi, Musadiq Ahmed, Israrullah, Khalid Usman, Kamran Ghulam, Sajid Khan, Muhammad Wasim, Ashfaq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Junaid Khan