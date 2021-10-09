SIN vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match between Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, October 9, 03:30 pm IST

SIN vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: In the 25th match of the National T20 Cup, Sindh will square off against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, October 9, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is an afternoon affair as it is slated to begin at 03:30 pm (IST).

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Sindh will head into this fixture in an upbeat mood, having hammered Southern Punjab (Pakistan) by 45 runs in their previous game. Mohammad Rizwan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also coming into this game after winning their last fixture. They defeated Balochistan in the 22nd match of the league by six wickets.

Moving on to the points table:

Sindh are placed at the second spot in the table with ten points. They have won five out of their eight games this season. On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are placed at the fourth spot with eight points. However, KHP still have one game in hand.

Ahead of today’s National T20 Cup match between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; here is all you need to know:

SIN vs KHP Telecast

The National T20 Cup match between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not getting broadcasted in India.

SIN vs KHP Live Streaming

The National T20 Cup match between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.

SIN vs KHP Match Details

The match between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, October 9, at 03:30 pm IST.

SIN vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-captain: Shaheen Shah Afridi

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Khurram Manzoor, Shajeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman

All-Rounders: Saud Shakeel, Anwar Ali

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imran Khan

SIN vs KHP Probable XIs:

Sindh Predicted Playing XI: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Khurram Manzoor, Shajeel Khan, Ahsan Ali, Saud Shakeel, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mir Hamza

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Predicted Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Fakhar Zaman, Adil Amin, Musadiq Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan

