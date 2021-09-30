SIN vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match, September 30, 08:00 PM IST

SIN vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: The 12th match of the National T20 Cup 2021 will witness a much-fancied game of cricket between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will play host for the encounter on September 30, Thursday at 08:00 PM IST.

Sindh are in exceptional form in the T20 extravaganza. The team has successfully established itself as the best side of the tournament. After winning all their three league games so far, Sindh are enjoying their stay at the top of the table. The franchise is likely to continue their fine form against Khyber too.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings with two victories from three league matches. The team had a winning start in the league as they scripted a win against Central Punjab followed by another victory over Southern Punjab. However, in their last match, Central Punjab managed to put a break on Khyber’s winning streak by beating them by 43 runs.

Ahead of the match between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs KHP Telecast

Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa game will not be broadcasted in India.

SIN vs KHP Live Streaming

Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa game will be live-streamed on PCB Youtube Channel.

SIN vs KHP Match Details

Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 30, Thursday at 08:00 PM IST.

SIN vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohammad Wasim

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Sahibzada Farhan

All-rounders: Anwar Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Imran Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi

SIN vs KHP Probable XIs:

Sindh: Khurram Manzoor, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed(wk), Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Asif Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ahmed Musaddiq, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Israrullah

