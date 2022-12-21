SIN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series, December 22, 7 AM IST

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series match between Singapore and Malaysia: Malaysia will be hoping to solidify their place at the top of the table when they will play against Singapore in the T20I series. Malaysia are currently at the top with eight points from four wins. They are unbeatable in the league so far.

Malaysia are coming into the Thursday game after defeating Bahrain by seven wickets. The team has already confirmed its qualification for the final. On the other hand, Singapore are ruled out of the final race. The team is yet to record its first win in the tournament as they lost all four matches. In their most recent match, they were thrashed by Qatar by eight wickets.

Meanwhile, this will be the second league game between Singapore and Malaysia in the series. In their first match, Malaysia scored a win by a massive 120 runs as they stopped Singapore at a mere score of 87 runs in 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Singapore and Malaysia, here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs MAL Telecast

Singapore vs Malaysia game will not be telecasted in India.

SIN vs MAL Live Streaming

Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

SIN vs MAL Match Details

SIN vs MAL match will be played at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 07:00 AM IST on December 22, Thursday.

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sharvin Muniandy

Vice-Captain - Aaryan Modi

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Aman Desai

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Aaryan Modi

Allrounders: Sharvin Muniandy, Manpreet Singh, Janak Prakash, Virandeep Singh

Bowlers: Rizwan Haider, Fitri Sham, Vinoth Baskaran

SIN vs MAL Probable XIs

Singapore: Amartya Kaul, Manpreet Singh, Janak Prakash(C), Aman Desai, Surendran Chandramohan, Abdul Rahman Bhadelia, Aaryan Modi, Akshay Roopak Puri, U Aryaman Sunil, Vihaan Hampihallikar, Vinoth Baskaran

Malaysia: Rizwan Haider, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Ahmad Faiz(C), Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ariff Jamaluddin, Fitri Sham, S Rehmanatullah, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Muhammad Amir Azim

