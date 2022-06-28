SIN vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I match, June 28, 05:00 PM IST

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between Singapore and Malaysia: Malaysia will be touring Singapore for a three-match T20I series. The first T20 International is scheduled to be played on June 28, Tuesday at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore.

Singapore will walk into the series as favourite. They have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past. The team is occupying the 20th spot in the ICC T20I Men’s team rankings. Singapore have won three of their last five T20I matches. However, the team will be without the services of their star performer Tim David in the three-match series.

Malaysia are relatively inexperienced and will hope to take a lot of learning from the series. The team registered defeat in four of its last five games and is reeling at the 31st place in the ICC T20 teams rankings.

Singapore and Malaysia have featured in two T20 games in the past. Both the games saw domination by Singapore.

Ahead of the match between Singapore and Malaysia, here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs MAL Telecast

Singapore vs Malaysia game will not be telecast in India.

SIN vs MAL Live Streaming

The 1st T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SIN vs MAL Match Details

The SIN vs MAL match will be played at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore at 5:00 PM IST on June 28, Tuesday.

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Rezza Gaznavi

Vice-Captain – Syed Aziz

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Virandeep Singh

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Khizar Hayat

All-rounders: Janak Prakash, Syed Aziz, Vijay Unni

Bowlers: Amjad Mahboob, Anwar Rahman, Anantha Krishna

SIN vs MAL Probable XIs:

Singapore: Arjun Mutreja, Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Singh (wk), Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Aritra Dutta, Janak Prakash, Navin Param, Amjad Mahboob (c), Anantha Krishna, Akshay Roopak Puri

Malaysia: Anwar Rahman, Virandeep Singh (wk), Ahmad Faiz (c), Khizar Hayat, Nazril Rahman, Syed Aziz, Vijay Unni, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ainool Hafizs

