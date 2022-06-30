SIN vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Singapore vs Malaysia Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday’s 3rd T20I SIN vs MAL match

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s (June 30) 3rd T20I match between Singapore and Malaysia:

Singapore will host Malaysia in the third T20I of the two nations’ T20I series at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm IST.

The series is evenly poised at 1-1 after Malaysia defeated Singapore in the 2nd T20I by 23 runs. An impressive knock of 56 runs by Janak Prakash helped Singapore to reach a total of 154 runs. In reply, the Malaysian chase was led by Syed Aziz who scored a blistering knock of 56 runs. Along with Muhamad Syahadat, Aziz took Malaysia home in the 2nd T20 international.

Malaysia has the momentum going into the match and are the favorites to win the match. It will be intriguing to see who takes home the victory in the final match of the series.

Ahead of the match between Singapore and Malaysia; here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs MAL Telecast

The 3rd T20I match between Singapore and Malaysia will not be telecast in India.

SIN vs MAL Live Streaming

The 3rd T20I match between Singapore and Malaysia will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SIN vs MAL Match Details

The SIN vs MAL match will be played at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore on Thursday, June 30, at 5:00 pm IST.

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Syed Aziz

Vice-Captain: Amjad Mahboob

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Manpreet Singh, Ainool Hafizs

Batsmen: Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syed Aziz

All-rounders: Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Muhammad Syahadat

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Anantha Krishna, Amjad Mahboob

Singapore vs Malaysia Possible Starting XI:

Singapore Predicted Starting Line-up: Rezza Gaznavi, Amjad Mahboob(c), Janak Prakash, Manpreet Singh(wk), Vinoth Baskaran, Aryaman Sunil, Surendran Chandramohan, Aritra Dutta, Navin Param, Akshay Roopak Puri, Anantha Krishna

Malaysia Predicted Starting Line-up: Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmad Faiz(c), Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Ainool Hafizs(wk), Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Wafiq, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Syahadat

