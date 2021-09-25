SIN vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match, September 25, 8:00 PM IST

SIN vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Sindh and Northern: In the sixth match of the National T20 Cup 2021, Sindh will square off against Northern. The match will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 25, Saturday at 8:00 PM IST. Both the teams will be high on confidence as they kickstarted the National T20 Cup 2021 on a winning note.

Sindh were up against Southern Punjab in their first match of the T20 league. The match saw the team scripting a win by five wickets as they convincingly chased the score of 175 runs in their 20 overs. Khurram Manzoor was responsible for steering the team to victory as the batter played a comprehensive knock of 84 runs.

On the other hand, Northern registered a six-wicket victory over Balochistan. Northern made a big statement in their first game as they were excellent in all the departments, be it batting, bowling, or fielding. The team stopped Balochistan at a score of 139 runs and then comfortably chased the total in 17 overs.

Ahead of the match between Sindh and Northern; here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs NOR Telecast

Sindh vs Northern game will not be broadcasted in India.

SIN vs NOR Live Streaming

Sindh vs Northern game will be live-streamed on PCB Youtube Channel.

SIN vs NOR Match Details

Sindh vs Northern match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 25, Saturday at 8:00 PM IST.

SIN vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Anwar Ali

Vice-captain: Haider Ali

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Khurram Manzoor, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sharjeel Khan

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mehmood

SIN vs NOR Probable XIs:

Sindh: Shahnawaz Dhani, Hasan Mohsin, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Sarfaraz Ahmed(wk), Rumman Raees, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood

Northern: Sohail Tanvir, Zeeshan Malik, Rohail Nazir(wk), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

