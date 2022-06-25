SIN vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Jharkhand T20 2022 Match, June 25, 01:00 PM IST

SIN vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 2022 match between Singhbhum Strikers and Ranchi Raiders: The table-toppers Ranchi Raiders will hope to get back to the winning ways on Saturday when they will cross swords with Singhbhum Strikers. The two sides will be well-versed with the playing conditions as they will be playing at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

Ranchi Raiders are enjoying a sensational ride in the league. The team won its first five matches, on the trot, to make a solid statement and occupy the top spot. Their only loss in the competition so far came in their last game against Bokaro Blasters by six wickets. It was a bad day for the Raiders batters as they could score only 118 runs in 20 overs.

On the other hand, Singhbhum Strikers are third in the points table with three wins and as many losses. They gained confidence in their last match by registering a 22-run win over Jamshedpur Jugglers. Bowlers scripted the victory for Strikers as they restricted Jugglers to a score of 72 runs.

Ahead of the match between Singhbhum Strikers and Ranchi Raiders, here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs RAN Telecast

Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders game will not be telecast in India

SIN vs RAN Live Streaming

The Jharkhand T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SIN vs RAN Match Details

The SIN vs RAN match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi at 01:00 PM IST on June 25, Saturday.

SIN vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Aryaman Sen

Vice-Captain – Arnav Sinha

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Arvind Kumar

Batters: Himanshu Kr, Aryaman Sen, Arnav Sinha, Abhishek Yadav

All-rounders: Mohit Kumar, Harsh Rana, Bal Krishna

Bowlers: Sonu Singh, Ajit Kumar Singh, Sachin Yadav

SIN vs RAN Probable XIs:

Singhbhum Strikers: Ravi Yadav, Himanshu Gupta, Himanshu Kr, Bal Krishna, Jay Prakash Rajput(wk), Mohit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Monu Kumar, Sonu Singh, Aditya Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr

Ranchi Raiders: Abhishek Yadav, Arnav Sinha, Arvind Kumar, Robin Minz(wk), Md Kounain Quraishi, Uttam Kumar, Ajay Sonu T, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ayush Kumar B, Harsh Rana, Sachin Yadav

