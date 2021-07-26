SIN vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s BYJU’s Jharkhand T20, July 26, 01:00 PM IST

SIN vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Singhbhum Strickers and Ranchi Raiders BYJU’s Jharkhand T20: Singhbhum Strickers will lock horns with Ranchi Raiders in the ongoing Jharkhand T20 2021 on Monday, July 26. The upcoming fixture will begin from 01:00 PM IST at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi.

The Strikers have been hot and cold in this tournament. They have played five matches where they were able to win two games so far. They head into this game on the back of a five-run victory against the Dhanbad Dynamos.

On the other hand, the Raiders have lost their way after consecutive victories against Singhbhum, Dumka Daredevils and Dhanbad Dynamos. However, they tied their next game against Jamshedpur, and won in the Super Over by two wickets, before losing their most recent game against Bokaro Blasters by eight wickets.

Here’s a look at all the details you need to know ahead of SIN vs RAN match:

SIN vs RAN Telecast

The Singhbhum Strickers vs Ranchi Raiders will not be televised in India.

SIN vs RAN Live Streaming

The fixture can be watched online through the Fancode app or website.

SIN vs RAN Match Details

The match will start from 01:00 PM IST on Monday, July 26 at JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi.

SIN vs RAN captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Supriyo Chakraborty

Vice-Captain: Bal Krishna

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sumit Kumar, Pankaj Kumar

Batsmen: Amit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Ravi Yadav

All-rounders: Supriyo Chakraborty, Amardeep Singh, Bal Krishna

Bowlers: Manishi, Pratik Bhakat, Rounak Kumar

SIN vs RAN Probable XIs

Singhbhum Strikers: Bal Krishna (C), Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh (WK), Pratik Bhakat, Sumit Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Ajay Yadav, Gaurav Kumar, Amit Kumar, Aryaman Lala

Ranchi Raiders: Supriyo Chakraborty (C), Pankaj Kumar (WK), Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Alok Sharma, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Sachin Tiwary, Rounak Kumar

