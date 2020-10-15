SIN vs SOP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Sindh vs Southern Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SIN vs SOP Dream11 Best Picks / SIN vs SOP Dream11 Captain / SIN vs SOP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Southern Punjab, which is stuck at the bottom in the team standings, will take on a resurgent Sindh in the 28th match of National T20 Cup 2020 on Thursday. With just two wins in eight matches, SOP have fared very poorly in the tournament so far. They can take some positives from their last match where they beat Central Punjab. But SIN is altogether a different nut to crack.

The comeback of SIN is telling as they posted win after win in the last four games. They even took down the Northern in the last match by 25 runs. At the moment they look unstoppable. SOP will need to bring something special here to compete with SIN.

All matches of the National T20 Cup 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

October 15 – 08:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

National T20 Cup 2020 SIN vs SOP Dream11 team for Sindh vs Southern Punjab

Captain: Azam Khan

Vice-captain: Sohail Khan

Wicketkeeper: Sarfraz Ahmed

Batsmen: Azam Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Zain Abbas

All-rounders: Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Aamer Yamin

Bowlers: Anwar Ali, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Abbas

Sindh playing 11 against Southern Punjab: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed (WK), Saud Shakeel, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Asghar, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Hasnain

Southern Punjab playing 11 against Sindh: Shan Masood, Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Abbas