SIN vs SOP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Sindh vs Southern Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

After facing a 13-run loss while chasing a target of 205 at the Multan Cricket Ground, Sindh will be back to the game to play the 16th match in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2020 against Southern Punjab.

Unfortunately, nothing seems to be on the track for Southern Punjab, despite having some big names like Shan Masood and Hussain Talat.

Sindh and Southern Punjab will face each other in an outing scheduled for 8pm IST on Friday, October 9. Sindh’s performance has not been impressive, being defeated in 3 out of the four games they played. The team are placed at the 4th position.

Performing worse than them are Southern Punjab, who have not won a single match they played in the tournament.

SIN vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Sindh vs Southern Punjab Live Streaming

All matches of the National T20 Cup 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

SIN vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Sindh vs Southern Punjab: Live Score / Scorecard

SIN vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Sindh vs Southern Punjab: Match Details

October 9 – 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi

National T20 Cup 2020 SIN vs SOP Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh

National T20 Cup 2020 SIN vs SOP Dream11 team for Sindh vs Southern Punjab captain: Sohaib Maqsood

National T20 Cup 2020 SIN vs SOP Dream11 team for Sindh vs Southern Punjab vice-captain: Anwar Ali

National T20 Cup 2020 SIN vs SOP Dream11 team for Sindh vs Southern Punjab wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf

National T20 Cup 2020 SIN vs SOP Dream11 team for Sindh vs Southern Punjab batsmen: Sohaib Maqsood, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood

National T20 Cup 2020 SIN vs SOP Dream11 team for Sindh vs Southern Punjab all-rounders: Hussain Talat, Anwar Ali

National T20 Cup 2020 SIN vs SOP Dream11 team for Sindh vs Southern Punjab bowlers: Sohail Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Zahid Mahmood, Rahat Ali

SIN vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Southern Punjab playing 11 against Sindh: Shan Masood, Zeeshan Ashraf, Umar Siddiq, Hussain Talat, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Bilawal Bhatti, Zahid Mahmood, Umer Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali

SIN vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Sindh playing 11 against Southern Punjab: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Mir Hamza