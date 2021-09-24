SIN vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match 3 between Sindh vs Southern Punjab, September 24, 03:30 PM IST

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Sindh and Southern Punjab: The third match of the National T20 Cup 2021 tournament will see Sindh facing off against Southern Punjab on Friday, September 24. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the match which is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM IST.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Sindh side had a decent outing in the previous edition of the National T20 Cup. The team qualified for the semi-final after finishing third in the points table with five wins and as many losses. However, they lost the semi-final fixture at the hands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the other hand, Southern Punjab reached the final of the 2020 edition of the tournament after they beat Northern by seven wickets in the semi-final match to book a spot for the title against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. While they gave their opponents a run for their money, Southern Punjab failed to chase down 207 and lost the summit clash by 10-runs.

In this season and the upcoming match, Sindh will be banking on their exceptional batting line-up, while Southern Punjab also have the same muscle, but lacks depth in bowling. Sindh can thus have a good day at Rawalpindi are slight favourites to win this close contest.

Ahead of the match between Sindh and Southern Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs SOP Telecast

The Sindh vs Southern Punjab match will not be broadcasted in India.

SIN vs SOP Live Streaming

The match can be live streamed on Fancode app and website.

SIN vs SOP Match Details

The third match of the National T20 Cup 2021 between SIN vs SOP will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on Friday, September 24, at 03:00 PM IST.

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sharjeel Khan

Vice-Captain: Shahnawaz Dhani

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Anwar Ali, Aamir Yamin

Bowlers: Dilbar Hussain, Mohammad Illyas, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Hasnain

SIN vs SOP Probable XIs:

Sindh: Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Saud Shakeel, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mehmood, Mir Hamza.

Southern Punjab: Sohaib Maqsood, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khusdhil Shah, Azam Khan, Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Aamir Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Illyas, Dilbar Hussain.

