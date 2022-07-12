SIN vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction: Singapore vs the United States of America, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for  ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B

SIN vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s SIN vs USA ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier match between Singapore vs the United States of America: In the fifth match of the T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, Singapore will face the United States of America at the Athletic Sports Club in Bulawayo on July 12 at 1:00 pm IST.

Singapore enters this match after two straight defeats to Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea. In their last encounter, they had to face a huge defeat of 111 runs at the hand of Zimbabwe. The Singapore batters have not managed to occupy the crease for long periods of time. Apart from Amjad Mahboob all the bowlers have leaked runs and haven’t been able to get crucial breakthroughs.

The United States, on the other hand, will feel confident as they come into this match riding a three-match winning streak. They will try to extend their domination in the tournament and confirm their spot for the T20 World cup that will happen later this year. Monank Patel has been excellent as the skipper and the team seems like a well-balanced unit.

Keep an eye on USA’s inform batter Ryan Scott who has been excellent throughout the tournament. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Singapore and the United States of America; here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs USA Telecast

The ICC T20 World Cup qualifier match between Singapore and the United States of America will not be telecast in India.

SIN vs USA Live Streaming

The ICC T20 World Cup qualifier match between Singapore and the United States of America will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SIN vs USA Match Details

The SIN vs USA match will be played at the Athletic Club Sports Ground in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Tuesday, July 12, at 1:00 pm IST.

SIN vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aryaman Uchil

Vice-Captain: Monank Patel

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Manpreet Singh, Monank Patel

Batsmen: Ryan Scott, Arjun Mutreja, Surendran Chandramohan

All-rounders: Nisarg Patel, Janak Prakash, Aryaman Uchil

Bowlers: Anantha Krishna, Vatsal Vaghela, Ali Khan

Singapore vs United States of America Possible Starting XI:

Singapore Predicted Line-up: Manpreet Singh (wk), Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Arjun Mutreja, Navin Param, Aryaman Uchil, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Amjad Mahboob, Neil Karnik, Anantha Krishna

United States of America Predicted Line-up: Ritwik Behera, Ryan Scott, Monank Patel (c & wk), Gajanand Singh, Sushant Modani, Aaron Jones, Nisarg Patel, Yasir Mohammad, Saurabh Netravalkar, Vatsal Vaghela, Ali Khan

