Singapore & Malaysia Make Winning Starts in ICC World T20 Qualifiers

Malaysia, Nepal, Qatar, Kuwait and hosts Singapore are battling out in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Final for one spot in the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in 2020.
Singapore began things off against Qatar and beat them by 33 runs. Batting first, the hosts were helped by good performances by Surendran Chandramohan (47) and Timothy David (38) as they went onto post 186 for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.
In response, Qatar showed some resistance in the form of Faisal Javed (29), Tamoor Sajjad (34) and Muhammad Tanveer (26), before a late collapse saw them fall of the pace.
Qatar finished with 153 for 9 in their 20 overs as Singapore won with relative ease.
In the second match of the day, Malaysia beat Kuwait by 42 runs in a comparatively low scoring game.
Shafiq Sharif (38) and Syed Aziz (34) were looking to score big against the oppositions but failed to capitalise on a start. However Aminuddin Ramly (33) helped the cause with some lusty blows towards before Malaysia’s tail collapsed and they were bowled out for 162.
Kuwait started their chase badly as they lost early wickets, but Muhammad Kashif’s half century kept them in the hunt for a while. Kashif was eventually dismissed for 51 and Usman Waheed for 16 after which they folded in quick time.
Kuwait were bowled out for 120 with two overs still to go. They will next take on Singapore.
