Singapore Overcome Nepal to Seal Spot 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier

Singapore secured its spot as one of the 14 teams to play in the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in the UAE in October-November 2019, with the chance to qualify for the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup in Australia after their 82-run win over Nepal on Sunday ensured they finished at the top of the group in the ICC T20 Asia Qualifiers.
Batting first at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore, the hosts put up a massive score of 191/6 in their 20 overs, with number three batsman Tim David top-scoring with 77 off just 43 balls. Even though Surendran Chandramohan was dismissed early, Rohan Rangarajan (49 off 33 balls) along with David pushed the score along till 99, before Abinash Bohra got the better of Rangarajan.
The Singaporean batsmen tore into Sandeep Lamicchane and Basant Regmi, both of whom registered economy rates of over 11, and picked up no wickets between them. Manpreet Singh (42 off 27) gave the hosts a late surge towards the end of their innings, and Singapore finished at an above par 191/6.
In reply, Nepal knew that they would have to get off to a good start to harbour any hopes of making it near the Singapore total. It looked encouraging in the first three overs, with Paras Khadka and Gyanendra Malla putting on 27 runs and playing fearless cricket. But they were pegged back when Khadka was dismissed by Amjad Mahboob for 12.
Malla continued to push the score along with Sharad Vesawkar, but he too was dismissed after another 20 runs were added to the scoreboard, and Nepal found themselves at 54/2.
It was a downward slide from this point on, as the likes of Vinoth Baskaran and Selladore Vijayakumar tightened the screws on the Nepalese batsmen, who got out trying to accelerate the scoring. Vijayakumar, in particular, was brilliant and ended with figures of 4-0-25-4.
Apart from Dipendra Singh Airee (23 off 22) and Sompal Kami (11 off 8), none of the following batsmen managed to register scores in double figures, and Nepal were all out for 109 in 15 overs.
Singapore Overcome Nepal to Seal Spot 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings