In a big upset, hosts Singapore got the better of fancied opponents, Zimbabwe in the T20I series on Sunday.
In the rain-truncated encounter, Singapore beat the African nation by a margin of four runs.
Even though there were no fifties scored in the entire Singapore innings, the minnows managed to score a healthy 181/9 in 18 overs.
Singapore openers Rohan Rangarajan (39 off 22) and Surendran Chandramohan (23 off 17) started the innings well and had an opening stand of 62 runs. Thereafter, quick 41s by Tim David and Manpreet Singh took them to a big total.
As for Zimbabwe, leg-spinner Ryan Burl with his three wickets did try to pull things back, but in vain.
Come the second innings, Zimbabwe had an excellent start to the chase and were cruising at 63/1 at one stage. Opener Regis Chakabva slammed 48 from 19 balls, whereas skipper Sean Williams scored 66 from 35, but in the end this effort didn’t prove to be enough.
But the fall of Tinotenda Mutombodzi for 32 proved to be a game-changer. From there on the run-rate fell considerably and Zimbabwe lost three more wickets. Amjad Mahmood, Janak Prakash and
Sidhant Singh applied brakes on the scoring rate, and took their side to a win.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Singapore Register Four-run Win to Stun Zimbabwe in T20I Series
In a big upset, hosts Singapore got the better of fancied opponents, Zimbabwe in the T20I series on Sunday.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 28, 2019, 9:33 AM IST
Zimbabwe Cruise to Five-Wicket Win Over Nepal in T20I Tri-Series Opener
Cricketnext Staff | September 21, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
Really Special to Lead Zimbabwe to Win in My Last Game: Masakadza
Cricketnext Staff | August 9, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
Zimbabwe Cricket Board Reinstated, Suspension Still Remains
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Mon, 30 Sep, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019
VAN v MALKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019
ZIM v NEPKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019
SA v INDVisakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures
Team Rankings