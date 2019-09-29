Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

30 Sep, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201916:30 IST

Match 4: NEP VS ZIM

upcoming
NEP NEP
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201917:00 IST

1st Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Singapore Register Four-run Win to Stun Zimbabwe in T20I Series

In a big upset, hosts Singapore got the better of fancied opponents, Zimbabwe in the T20I series on Sunday.

Cricketnext Staff |September 29, 2019, 11:13 PM IST
Singapore Register Four-run Win to Stun Zimbabwe in T20I Series

In a big upset, hosts Singapore got the better of fancied opponents, Zimbabwe in the T20I series on Sunday.

In the rain-truncated encounter, Singapore beat the African nation by a margin of four runs.

Even though there were no fifties scored in the entire Singapore innings, the minnows managed to score a healthy 181/9 in 18 overs.

Singapore openers Rohan Rangarajan (39 off 22) and Surendran Chandramohan (23 off 17) started the innings well and had an opening stand of 62 runs. Thereafter, quick 41s by Tim David and Manpreet Singh took them to a big total.

As for Zimbabwe, leg-spinner Ryan Burl with his three wickets did try to pull things back, but in vain.

Come the second innings, Zimbabwe had an excellent start to the chase and were cruising at 63/1 at one stage. Opener Regis Chakabva slammed 48 from 19 balls, whereas skipper Sean Williams scored 66 from 35, but in the end this effort didn’t prove to be enough.

But the fall of Tinotenda Mutombodzi for 32 proved to be a game-changer. From there on the run-rate fell considerably and Zimbabwe lost three more wickets. Amjad Mahmood, Janak Prakash and

Sidhant Singh applied brakes on the scoring rate, and took their side to a win.

Amjad MahmoodSean Williamssingapore vs zimbabwe

Related stories

Zimbabwe Cruise to Five-Wicket Win Over Nepal in T20I Tri-Series Opener
Cricketnext Staff | September 28, 2019, 9:33 AM IST

Zimbabwe Cruise to Five-Wicket Win Over Nepal in T20I Tri-Series Opener

Really Special to Lead Zimbabwe to Win in My Last Game: Masakadza
Cricketnext Staff | September 21, 2019, 2:48 PM IST

Really Special to Lead Zimbabwe to Win in My Last Game: Masakadza

Zimbabwe Cricket Board Reinstated, Suspension Still Remains
Cricketnext Staff | August 9, 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Zimbabwe Cricket Board Reinstated, Suspension Still Remains

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Mon, 30 Sep, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019

ZIM v NEP
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more