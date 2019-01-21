Sir Garfield Sobers Terms Shai Hope as Class; Questions Modern Coaching

Loading...
"Shai Hope. I saw him when the president [of Cricket West Indies] asked me to come down and do some coaching with the team for four or five weeks.
"The first time I saw him, I said 'pfft, this is class! This is class'," he told Sky Sports.
Sobers, who scored 8000 runs and picked up 235 wickets in 93 Tests, closely worked with Hope in the nets and gave him some valuable tips. Sobers, however, believes that it's important not to take away the originality from someone's batting, something he feels the modern coaches do.
"He had one shot that I didn't want to take away from him because he played it all the time and that was hitting the off-spinners, trying to hit them through mid-off and that kind of thing," Sobers added.
"Never take away what a player has, try to help him with the others or try to help him to play that shot better. After about two or three weeks watching him, I just said to him, 'Shai, that's your shot, don't lose it, don't let anybody take that away from you but I can just give you another string to your bow.
"There are only two men behind square (on the leg side), that's a big area for two men to control. If you went over to the off stump a little bit, do you know how many runs you could score through there? They can't put anybody else there, only two. Try it, if you can't do it, put it away, play the way you play but just give it a try in the nets, practise it and see how it works for you'.
"But the coaches today just say, 'no, bad shot. Don't do that. Do this and do that'. I believe some of the coaching now is wrong, I don't know why."
England have only managed to win one Test series in the Caribbean, but when it comes to Barbados, they haven't lost a Test at the Kensington Oval since 1990.
"England always win in the West Indies, especially here in Barbados, more so than anywhere," Sobers said. "This is their ground. Every series it feels like they won here."
First Published: January 21, 2019, 9:25 AM IST