Sir Geoffrey Boycott Lashes Out at BBC for 'Sacrificing Quality for Equality'

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has lashed out at BBC for 'sacrificing quality for equality' in a latest interview. Boycott said that they are afraid to take a stand. The 80-year-old left BBC in June, a place where he worked for 14 years -- and the company cited his quadruple heart bypass as the reason for his retirement.

He was replaced by Isa Guha, Sir Alastair Cook and the England cricket team's James Anderson. Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, he said: 'They have sacrificed quality for equality. It is now all about political correctness, about gender and race. When you work for them you are wary and frightened of saying anything.

'It is a minefield out there and that is sad.'It is not run particularly well.' He also spoke about an interview where the presenter spoke about the infamous incident where he was accused of hitting his girlfriend in 1998.

'You expect better from the BBC, don’t you? But it’s not the BBC it used to be.'

‘It is very difficult to prove you are innocent in another country, another language,’ he said, adding: ‘It’s a cross I have to bear, right or wrong, good or bad. I have to live with it, and I do because I am clear in my mind . . . it is not true.’