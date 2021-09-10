Sir Geoffrey Boycott says Joe Root-led side was not good enough

Former England opener Sir Geoffrey Boycott has pointed out chinks in England’s armour. The 81-year-old expressed his concerns over the disappointing show with the bat put up by Joe Root and company. The English side has majorly struggled in batting in the ongoing five-match Test series against India. The twin batting collapse in the series has become a major point of discussion among experts of the game.

During their first innings at the Oval, England started withfavorable batting conditions but failed to capitalise on it. Although the bowlers restricted India to 190, the batsmen of the host side could put together a mere 99-run lead. Root & Co failed to maintain the momentum even though they had the upper hand on the first three days. England lost the match by 157 runs after the batters surrendered to the touring side’s bowling attack.

Ahead of the final clash in Manchester, Boycott opined that England’s current strategy in the batting line up is not working. In his latest column for The Telegraph, he wrote, “The Australians will have watched the footage from the Oval. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will be queuing up to bowl at us.” The Ashes 2021-22 begins at the Gabba on December 8. Boycott stated that the batsmen of the English side need to take a good look in the mirror and be honest with themselves. He added that it is understandable that everybody gets nerves and emotions get heightened when batting but they have to be dealt with. “Our guys just collapse under pressure," asserted the former cricketer.

The commentator ‘bluntly’ stated that England’s Test team is poor as they can’t be a one-man army. It has been attested several times in the ongoing series that England is overly reliant on their skipper to score runs. Boycott confessed that the other players besides Root can barely survive at the crease. He wrote, “Most England cricket supporters sit on the edge of their seats when we are batting wondering how the hell are we going to play.”

