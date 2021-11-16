'Sit Back And Observe': Rahul Dravid Outlines His Role Initially as India Head Coach

Newly appointed head coach Rahul Dravid doesn’t want to rush into molding the Indian squad in his image but rather wants to observe, get a sense of how things are done at the senior level during the initial few days in the role. Dravid’s first assignment as the full time coach of the senior team will be a three-match T20I series against world cup runners-up New Zealand which starts from Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Need to Set Our Own Template, Says Rohit Sharma

Addressing the media via a virtual press conference, Dravid said that his vision is “keep getting better as players and individuals," and that he is “just getting a sense (of the environment)" and his “role initially is to sit back and observe."

Dravid, a batting legend, has a rich experience of coaching various India teams. He has coached the U-19 squad to a world cup title in 2018, led various successful tours with the ‘A’ teams and earlier this year, coached a senior squad during the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year.

When asked the difference between coaching at various levels, Dravid responded, “Certain coaching principles remain the same but (certain things) definitely need to change for different teams. Will take time for me to understand and mould myself to get the best out of players. That’s my philosophy."

Also Read: India vs New Zealand, All You Need to Know

One of the things Dravid wants to stress on his ensuring the mental and physical well-being in times of covid when the teams have to remain in bio-bubbles from one series to another. With the grinding schedule bound to take its toll on the players, especially those who play all three formats, the former India captain says it’s a reality of today’s world that not everyone will be able to play in every match.

“Even in football, the big players don’t play all the matches. Player’s mental and physical well-being is important. It’s a balancing act and work towards getting everyone fit and ready for the big tournaments," Dravid said on players’ workload management.

He continued, “These are challenging times for players, especially to those who play all formats. We need to accept reality that not every player will play all matches. We aren’t looking at separate teams (for different formats) but player’s mental health is important."

On New Zealand, Dravid said that their performances over the years have been exceptional. “It’s become fashionable to call them underdogs. Their performances have been exceptional. They are well planned, have beaten India in recent tournaments," he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here