'Sitting On The Bus With Virat...I Knew He Was Destined For Greatness'

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has recalled how he gave a mouthful to then young Indian cricketer a certain someone—Virat Kohli. The incident dates back to IPL 2010 when he ran Pietersen out against Rajasthan Royals. At this time, KP was Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper and he didn’t think twice before venting his wrath. However, he did concede that Kohli’s demeanor even then spoke of supreme confidence.

“Sitting in the bus with Virat, and batting with him, I knew that he was destined for greatness because of the way he approached the game, the way that he learnt the questions that he asked. He was a chubby little fella in 2008/09/10 and I still take the mickey out of him for it. But his determination to be the best player he could possibly be was evident," Pietersen had said on Betway’s YouTube channel. Despite running him out, Kohli hung on and went onto finish the game for RCB.

“I was winning the game for us against Rajasthan Royals in Rajasthan in Jaipur, and he ran me out. And I gave him an absolute serve walking off the field. But you could see a youngster who was destined and determined to get his team over the line. He wasn’t just going to give his wicket away, and it didn’t matter how many Tests I had played or how much senior in the game I was. We do have an incredible friendship because I think maybe the way I treated him when he was a youngster and helped and guided him at the start of his career," added Pietersen.

Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli got along really well despite this incident. Both stayed best of friends since then which showed on a video when Pietersen interviewed Kohli during the lockdown in 2020. In 2013, Kohli was named RCB skipper while Pietersen moved on.

