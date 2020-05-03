Situation Upsets me, Want This to End Quickly: Ganguly on Covid-19
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly admitted that while he is enjoying the time he is getting to spend at home during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, he feels sad about the number of lives that are being destroyed in this period.
