Six All Out! - Mali Women Bowled Out For Lowest Women's T20I Total

1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – Not a code or a random number but these are the scores of Mali Women batters who were bowled out for a record total of just six runs against Rwanda women who chased down the target in just four balls in Match two of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda.
Five of those six runs came in the form of extras – a couple of byes, couple of leg byes and a wide. It was only thanks to the opener Mariam Samake that they got a run off the bat, on the board in an innings which lasted all of nine overs.
The previous record for the lowest score in a Women’s T20I was held by China who were chasing UAE’s score of 203 but were bundled out for just 14 during Women's T20 Smash in Bangkok, back in January.
UAE hold the record for winning with the biggest margin of victory in terms of runs – 189 while Rwanda, who won with 116 balls to spare in the chase, now hold the record for the biggest margin of victory in terms of balls remaining.
Coming to the bowling of Rwanda, It was Josiane Nyirankundineza who picked up three wickets in two overs without conceding a single run. Marie Diane Bimenyimana and Margueritte Vumiliya chipped in with a couple of wickets each with the former being the only bowler to concede runs.
In the chase, Rwanda’s two openers, Antoinette Uwimbabazi and Nyirankundineza got the job done without much fuss, with the later hitting a boundary to end the proceedings.
