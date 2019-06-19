starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Six All Out! - Mali Women Bowled Out For Lowest Women's T20I Total

Cricketnext Staff |June 19, 2019, 12:21 AM IST
Six All Out! - Mali Women Bowled Out For Lowest Women's T20I Total

1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – Not a code or a random number but these are the scores of Mali Women batters who were bowled out for a record total of just six runs against Rwanda women who chased down the target in just four balls in Match two of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda.

Five of those six runs came in the form of extras – a couple of byes, couple of leg byes and a wide. It was only thanks to the opener Mariam Samake that they got a run off the bat, on the board in an innings which lasted all of nine overs.

The previous record for the lowest score in a Women’s T20I was held by China who were chasing UAE’s score of 203 but were bundled out for just 14 during Women's T20 Smash in Bangkok, back in January.

UAE hold the record for winning with the biggest margin of victory in terms of runs – 189 while Rwanda, who won with 116 balls to spare in the chase, now hold the record for the biggest margin of victory in terms of balls remaining.

Coming to the bowling of Rwanda, It was Josiane Nyirankundineza who picked up three wickets in two overs without conceding a single run. Marie Diane Bimenyimana and Margueritte Vumiliya chipped in with a couple of wickets each with the former being the only bowler to concede runs.

In the chase, Rwanda’s two openers, Antoinette Uwimbabazi and Nyirankundineza got the job done without much fuss, with the later hitting a boundary to end the proceedings.

Kwibuka Women's T20Mali WomenRwanda womenwomen's cricket
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
2
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
3
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more