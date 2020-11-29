Six Bio Bubbles, Three Digital-Friendly Venues: BCCI's Plan To Hold Domestic Season Amid COVID-19

With Covid-19 far from over, BCCI will have to take some stern measures to make upcoming domestic season a real possibility.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has a plan in place to organise domestic cricket in the country. They have come up with four options and sent these to the state association. A letter accessed by The Hindu reveals four options. The first option in holding only Ranji Trophy, second option would be holding only Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, third option:Both Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and the fourth and final option is arranging both Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Also read: India vs Australia - Virat Kohli Ninth Indian to Make 250 ODI Appearances

Now the state associations will take a call on this proposals and reply back to President Sourav Ganguly by December 2. The Hindu reports that the BCCI plans to arrange the tournament in six bio-secure bubbles where 38 teams will be divided into 5 Elite groups and 1 Plate group. The Elite groups will consist of 6 teams each while the Plate group will have 8 teams.

Also read: India vs Australia: Gautam Gambhir Highlights Area Where Team India is Lacking

Besides this, the BCCI president has added that Ranji Trophy will take 67 days, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 22 days and the Vijay Hazare Trophy 28 days for completion. The window for completion for Ranji Trophy is January 11 to March 18. Meanwhile For Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare the completion windows will be December 20 to January 10 and January 11 to February 7 respectively.

Each of the six cities must have three digital-broadcast friendly venues. This is the first time India's cricket body have taken some concrete steps for the execution of domestic cricket which remained in standstill since March 17 when the Ranji Trophy final took place.