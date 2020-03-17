England cricket county Surrey has asked six of their players to self-isolate as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic. The club also informed that all six players have not reported symptoms but their close proximity has played a role in asking them to self-isolate.
"While not all six have reported symptoms, close proximity means that they have all been instructed to stay at home this week. The six players will not be named at this point," the club said in an official statement.
Last week, England Cricket Board (ECB) announced that England's tour to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, international players such as Sam Curran, Ben Foakes and Ollie Pope will be joining Surrey.
Cricket all over the globe has been affected due to COVID-19 as the series between India-South Africa and Australia-New Zealand were postponed.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Six Surrey Cricketers Asked to Self-isolate as Precautionary Measure against COVID-19
Cricket all over the globe has been affected due to COVID-19 as the series between India-South Africa and Australia-New Zealand were postponed.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020
SA v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 20 Mar, 2020
NZ v AUSHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart All Fixtures
Team Rankings