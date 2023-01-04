SIX v HEA Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Bash League 2022-23 Sydney, 12:45 PM IST

SIX v HEA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat: On Wednesday, Sydney Sixers will battle it out against Brisbane Heat at the North Sydney Oval. The team from Sydney are currently third in the Big Bash table with eight points from seven fixtures. The Sixers had a great run of form, before losing to Brisbane Heat in their last match.

The high-scoring encounter saw Brisbane post a humongous total of 224 on the board in the first innings. Despite a valiant effort, the Sixers could not chase down this colossal target. Brisbane Heat would thus have a psychological edge heading into this fixture.

Nathan McSweeney scored 84 runs from 51 balls to give Brisbane the perfect platform. Josh Brown assisted him superbly with his 23-ball 62, earning him the Player of the Match award. Jordan Silk and James Vince got good starts with the bat but couldn’t steer the ship in favour of the Sydney Sixers, eventually losing out by 15 runs.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat; here is everything you need to know:

SIX v HEA Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for the Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League match.

SIX v HEA Live Streaming

The Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

SIX v HEA Match Details

The SIX v HEA Big Bash League 2022-23 match will be played at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney on Wednesday, January 4, at 12:45 pm IST.

SIX v HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hayden Kerr

Vice-Captain: Michael Neser

Suggested Playing XI for SIX v HEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: James Vince, Colin Munro, Jordan Silk

Allrounders: Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, James Bazley

Bowlers: Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jackson Bird

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Possible XIs

Sydney Sixers Predicted Line-up: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Izharullahq Naveed

Brisbane Heat Predicted Line-up: Colin Munro, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson, Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here