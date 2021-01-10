SIX vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Brisbane Heat have been on the winning end of their last three matches in the Big Bash League 2020-21. In their upcoming match against Sydney Sixers, they will be eyeing their fourth victory in a go. The Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat match is scheduled for Sunday, January 10 at the Metricon Arena. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

This is not the first time that the two sides will be meeting. In the previous match in which they faced each other on January 2, Brisbane Heat were able to beat Sydney Sixers by four wickets. In terms of the point table, Sixers are placed at the second position with five wins and 21 points from eight matches, while Heat are at the sixth spot with four wins and 16 points from the same number of matches. In their latest respective matches, the two teams met contrasting fate. Sydney Sixers lost the match to Perth Scorchers by 86; Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, won the match against Melbourne Stars.

SIX vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat: Live Score

SIX vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Daniel Christian, Jordan Silk, Ben Dwarshuis, Carlos Brathwaite, Lloyd Pope, Jake Ball and Steve O'Keefe

SIX vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21 Brisbane Heat playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, James Bazley, James Peirson (WK), Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee and Mujeeb ur Rehman

At what time is the SIX vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat match?

Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat will start at 1:45 PM IST on Sunday, January 10 at the at the Metricon Arena.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat match?

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

How can I stream the Big Bash League 2020-21,Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat match in India?

To watch the BBL 202021 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.