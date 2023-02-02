SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction And Live Streaming: Check Out Fantasy Cricket Tips for Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Challenger And BBL 2022-23 Coverage Details

Sydney Sixers will cross swords against the Brisbane Heat on February 2, Thursday, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This playoff game will decide who will finally battle it out against Perth Scorchers in the finals of the 2022-23 Big Bash League. The Sixers lost against the Perth-based side in their last outing, but still have another chance to make it to the finals of the tournaments. The Sixers had an amazing run towards the latter stages of the season, winning five league games in a row prior to their seven-wicket loss against the Scorchers

Brisbane Heat had a late resurgence in the second half of the season. They managed to beat Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades on an arduous path to this game. Despite finishing fifth after the league stages, the Heats have been clinical when it mattered the most. They are now only one match away from contesting in the finals of the BBL 2022-23. The team will be without their key trio of Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw due to Australia’s Test Tour of India. The Sixers will also be missing the services of Steve Smith for the same reason.

Ahead of the Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat, here is all you need to know:

When will the Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat be played?

The Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat will be played on February 2.

Where will the Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat be played?

The Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat begin?

The Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat will begin at 1:45 pm IST on February 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat?

The Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat?

The Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat will be streamed live on the SonyLIV website and app.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sean Abbott

Vice-Captain: Michael Neser

Suggested Playing XI for Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe, Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Kurtis Patterson

All-rounders: Michael Neser, James Bazley, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Predicted XIs

Sydney Sixers probable playing XI: Josh Philippe(WK), Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques(C), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Izharullahq Naveed

Brisbane Heat probable playing XI: Josh Brown-I, Sam Heazlett, Nathan McSweeney, Ross Whiteley, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson(WK), Michael Neser, James Bazley, Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann

