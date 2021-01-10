SIX vs HEA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Brisbane Heat defeated Sydney Sixers by four wickets in their previous match on January 2. In terms of performance, there is only a difference of one win between the two teams. Sixers have five wins and 21 points to their credit. However, in their latest match, the team were on the losing end against Perth Scorchers. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, have been on the winning side of three consecutive matches. The team in their last match defeated Melbourne Stars making their total point score 16.

The SIX vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat match is scheduled for Sunday, January 10 at the Metricon Stadium. The game will start at 1:45 PM IST.

SIX vs HEA Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

SIX vs HEA Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat: Live Score

SIX vs HEA Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat: Match Details

January 10 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Metricon Stadium.

SIX vs HEA Big Bash League dream 11 team, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat:

SIX vs HEA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat captain: James Vince

SIX vs HEA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat vice-captain: Joe Denly

SIX vs HEA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat wicket keeper: Josh Philippe

SIX vs HEA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat batsmen: Jordan Silk, James Vince, Max Bryant, Joe Denly

SIX vs HEA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat all-rounders: Daniel Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory

SIX vs HEA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat bowlers: Jake Ball, Ben Dwarshuis, Mark Steketee

SIX vs HEA Big Bash League Sydney Sixers probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Daniel Christian, Jordan Silk, Ben Dwarshuis, Carlos Brathwaite, Lloyd Pope, Jake Ball and Steve O'Keefe

SIX vs HEA Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, James Bazley, James Peirson (WK), Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee and Mujeeb ur Rehman

