SIX vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, December 29, 12:35 PM IST

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat: Sydney Sixers will have a go at Brisbane Heat in the upcoming 25th match of Big Bash League 2021. The much-anticipated clash will be conducted at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 29, Wednesday at 12:35 PM IST.

Defending champions Sydney Sixers are doing brilliantly in the tournament so far. They have won five out of their six league matches. Sixers’ only loss in the tournament came against Hobart Hurricanes by 44 runs. The team is on a three-match winning streak and they will hope to make it four on Wednesday.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, are occupying the second-last place in the points table. The franchise has won just two of its six league matches. Brisbane needs to improve their game to stay relevant in the league. Their most recent outing in the tournament saw them getting hammered by 20 runs.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat; here is everything you need to know:

SIX vs HEA Telecast

SIX vs HEA match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

SIX vs HEA Live Streaming

The Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SIX vs HEA Match Details

The Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat contest will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 12:35 PM IST on December 29, Wednesday.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Max Bryant

Vice-Captain- Josh Philippe

Suggested Playing XI for SIX vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe

Batters: James Vince, Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Moises Henriques

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett

SIX vs HEA Probable XIs:

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Todd Murphy, Hayden Kerr, Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Lloyd Pope, Ben Dwarshius, Chris Jordan

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie, Tom Cooper, James Bazley

