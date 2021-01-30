- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
SIX vs SCO Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SIX vs SCO Dream11 Best Picks / SIX vs SCO Dream11 Captain / SIX vs SCO Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 30, 2021, 10:23 AM IST
In a clash of titans, Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers will face each other in the Qualifier match on Saturday. The team that wins here would go straight to the Final, while the loser will get one more chance in the Challenger, where it will face the winner of the Knockout. That is the benefit of finishing at the top two at the group stage. The two sides have been performing very well throughout the tournament. In the two meetings they had, they each won one of them. In the first, the Scorchers won by 86 runs, while in the second the Sixers avenged their loss by defeating their opponents by 7 wickets. The upcoming match will again be a battle for dominance. It will begin at 1:45 PM IST at Manuka Oval, Canberra.
SIX vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming
All matches of the Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv.
SIX vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
SIX vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers: Match Details
January 30 – 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Manuka Oval, Canberra
Big Bash League 2020-21 SIX vs SCO Dream11 team for Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers
Big Bash League 2020-21 SIX vs SCO Dream11 team for Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers captain: Daniel Hughes
Big Bash League 2020-21 SIX vs SCO Dream11 team for Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers vice-captain: Liam Livingstone
Big Bash League 2020-21 SIX vs SCO Dream11 team for Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe
Big Bash League 2020-21 SIX vs SCO Dream11 team for Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers batsmen: Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Jason Roy, Colin Munro
Big Bash League 2020-21 SIX vs SCO Dream11 team for Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers all-rounders: Moises Henriques, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Livingstone
Big Bash League 2020-21 SIX vs SCO Dream11 team for Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye
SIX vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers:Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Steve O'Keefe, Lloyd Pope
SIX vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Fawad Ahmed
