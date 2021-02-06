- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
SIX vs SCO Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SIX vs SCO Dream11 Best Picks / SIX vs SCO Dream11 Captain / SIX vs SCO Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 6, 2021, 1:18 PM IST
In the ultimate match of the Big Bash league 2020-21, Sydney Sixers will play against Perth Scorchers at 2.10pm IST on Saturday, February 6. One of the most sought-after cricket series come to end as the two teams face each other at the Sydney cricket Ground. The defending champions have displayed an impressive campaign throughout this season of the BBL. Apart from being the first team to reach the playoffs and finals, Sydney Sixers also dominated in the group stage.
Playing against them, Perth Scorchers left no stone unturned to display their fabulous form in the BBL 2020-21. The team was behind their opponents, in terms of points. It won’t be wrong to say that both the teams have equal potential to sweep off the final today.
The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers match is scheduled to start at 2:10 pm IST.
SIX vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers: Live Streaming
All the BBL 2020-21 matches will be broadcasted live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels, whilst the live streaming is available on Sony LIV.
SIX vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
SIX vs SCO Big Bash League T20 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers: Match Details
February 6 - 2:10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sydney Cricket Ground
Big Bash League T20 2020-21 SIX vs SCO Dream11 team for Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers
SIX vs SCO BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers captain: Josh Philippe
SIX vs SCO BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers vice-captain: Liam Livingstone
SIX vs SCO BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe
SIX vs SCO BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers batsmen: Mitchell Marsh, Jordan Silk, Colin Munro, James Vince
SIX vs SCO BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers all-rounders: Daniel Christian, Liam Livingstone
SIX vs SCO BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff
SIX vs SCO BBL 2020-21, Sydney Sixers probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Steve O'Keefe
SIX vs SCO BBL 2020-21, Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Jason Roy/Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Fawad Ahmed
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking