SIX vs SCO Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SIX vs SCO Dream11 Best Picks / SIX vs SCO Dream11 Captain / SIX vs SCO Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 16, 2021, 10:38 AM IST
In the 41st match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Perth Scorchers will be squaring off against defending champions Sydney Sixers on Saturday, January 16, at the Manuka Oval. Both sides are coming into this encounter on the back of respective wins from previous matches. While the Sixers defeated Sydney Thunder by five wickets, the Scorchers registered a nine-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes at home. Currently in the overall standings, the Sixers are at the top with seven wins from 10 games, whereas the Scorchers are third with five victories from nine outings. Despite having momentum on both teams, the Sixers will be eager to settle scores with the Scorchers who won by 86-runs in their earlier face-off this season.
The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers match is scheduled to start at 1:10 pmIST.
SIX vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers: Live Streaming
All the BBL 2020-21 matches will be broadcasted live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels, whilst the live streaming is available on Sony LIV.
SIX vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
SIX vs SCO Big Bash League T20 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers: Match Details
January 16 - 1:10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.
Big Bash League T20 2020-21 SIX vs SCO Dream11 team for Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers
SIX vs SCO BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers captain: James Vince
SIX vs SCO BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers vice-captain: Liam Livingstone
SIX vs SCO BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe
SIX vs SCO BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers batsmen: James Vince, Jordan Silk, Ashton Turner
SIX vs SCO BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers all-rounders: Daniel Christian, Liam Livingstone,Aaron Hardie
SIX vs SCO BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Jackson Bird, Fawad Ahmed, Jake Ball
SIX vs SCO BBL 2020-21, Sydney Sixers probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Josh Philippe (WK), Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes (C), James Vince, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Lloyd Pope, Steve O'Keefe, Jake Ball, Jackson Bird
SIX vs SCO BBL 2020-21, Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (C), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking