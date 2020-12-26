- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
SIX vs STA 2020, Big Bash League 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming Online
The 15th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 will see Sydney Sixers facing off against Melbourne Stars at the Carrara Oval, Queensland on Saturday, December 26: SIX vs STA 2020, Big Bash League 2020 Live Streaming
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 26, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
The 15th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 will see Sydney Sixers facing off against Melbourne Stars at the Carrara Oval, Queensland on Saturday, December 26. Reigning BBL champions Sydney Sixers have won two games out of the three they played so far and are currently at fourth position on the points table.
On the contrary, Melbourne Stars are unbeaten so far as they won their first two matches, while the third one was washed out. The Stars with 10 points, they are currently occupying the second place on the points table.
Both teams come into the clash with back-to-back wins from their previous games. However, the Stars will miss the services of Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson and Adam Zampa against the Sydney Sixers. While the Sixers is expected to play with the same line-up against the Stars.
The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars match will commence from 3:50 PM IST.
When will the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars match start?
The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars match will be played on Saturday, December 26.
Where will the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars match be played?
The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
What time will the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars match begin?
The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars match will begin at 12:40 PM, IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars match?
The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars match will be broadcasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars match?
The Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars match can be watched online on SonyLIV app.
SIX vs STA, Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Sixers probable XI against Melbourne Stars: Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Manenti, Steve O'Keefe
SIX vs STA, Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars probable XI against Sydney Sixers: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchcliffe
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking