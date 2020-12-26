SIX vs STA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Best Picks / Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Captain / Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The Big Bash League 2020-21 is being played between eight teams including, Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. In the current league, there will be 61 matches and the final will be played on February 6.

The upcoming match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars is scheduled for Saturday 26 at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. The match will start at 3:50 PM IST. Till now, Melbourne Stars have not lost a single match and as a result, are placed at the number 2 spot of the point table. Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, have one loss and two wins to their credit.

In the latest outing, Melbourne Stars had a draw match against Perth Scorchers while Sydney Sixers defeated Adelaide Sixers by 38 runs.

SIX vs STA Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

SIX vs STA Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars: Live Score

SIX vs STA Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars: Match Details

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars match is on Saturday, December 26. The match will start from - 3:50 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at The Carrara Oval in Queensland.

SIX vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 team, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars:

SIX vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars captain: Josh Philippe

SIX vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars vice-captain: Daniel Christian

SIX vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk, Josh Philippe

SIX vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars batsmen: Hilton Cartwright, Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, James Vince

SIX vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars all-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian

SIX vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars bowlers: Nathan Coulter Nile, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe

SIX vs STA Big Bash League Sydney Sixers playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe

SIX vs STA Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Ben Dunk