SIX vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Men’s Big Bash League 2021-22 Match 1 between Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, December 5, 1:45 pm IST

SIX vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Men’s Big Bash League 2021-22 Match between Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars: The 11th edition of the Men’s Big Bash League is all set to begin from Sunday, December 5. The inaugural match of the premier T20 tournament will see defending champions Sydney Sixers square off against Melbourne Stars on Sunday. The game will be hosted at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

Title holders Sydney Sixers will want to kickstart their 2021-22 campaign with a win under their belt. The Sixers led by Moises Henriques possess very strong squad, with the likes of fellow Aussies Dan Christian, Josh Phillipp, and Ben Dwarshuis. While, international talents such as James Vince, Chris Jordan, and Tom Curran among others and a host of uncapped players will be crucial for the hosts.

The Melbourne Stars though will seek a fresh start after a forgetful last season where they finished seventh. Unlike their champion opponents, the Stars have never gone all the way in BBL history, but with skipper Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis coming fresh off T20 World Cup glory they will look to reverse that trend. Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Afghan legspin sensation Qais Ahmed will come in handy as well.

The season opener match between Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars is scheduled to start at 1:45 pm IST.

Here are all the details about today’s Men’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars:

SIX vs STA Telecast

The match between Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

SIX vs STA Live Streaming

The match between Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

SIX vs STA Match Details

The first match of the Men’s BBL 2021-22 between SIX vs STA will be hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, December 5. The game will commence at 1:45 pm (IST).

SIX vs STA captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Vice-Captain: Ben Dwarshuis

SIX vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Josh Phillippe, Seb Gotch

Batters: Ben Dwarshuis, James Vince, Marcus Stoinis

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Curran, Qais Ahmed

SIX vs STA probable playing XI:

Sydney Sixers: Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques (C), Dan Christian, Josh Phillippe (WK), James Vince, Chris Jordan, Lloyd Pope, Tom Curran, Sean Abbot, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Hughes

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Qais Ahmed, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch (WK), Liam Hatcher

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here