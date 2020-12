SIX vs STR Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Best Picks / Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Captain / Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Sydney Sixers will look to continue their winning run whey they take on Adelaide Strikers in the 11th match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020-21 on December 20, Sunday. Sydney Sixers, in their previous match, registered a thumping 145-run win over Renegades. The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers match will be played at the Blundstone Arena. Adelaide Strikers, meanwhile, were up against Hobart Hurricanes in their previous outing. They won the match by five wickets. The upcoming game is going to be an interesting one as both sides will eye to the extend their winning streak.

The Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers match will kick off at 5:40 am

SIX vs STR Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers: Live Streaming

The upcoming Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture will be telecast live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers live streaming is available on SonyLIV.

SIX vs STR Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

SIX vs STR Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers: Match Details

December 20 - 5:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Blundstone Arena.

SIX vs STR Big Bash League dream 11 team, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers:

SIX vs STR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers captain: Carlos Brathwaite

SIX vs STR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers vice-captain: Rashid Khan

SIX vs STR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers wicket keeper: Josh Philippe

SIX vs STR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers batsmen: Jake Weatherald, Daniel Hughes, James Vince

SIX vs STR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers all-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Matt Renshaw, Daniel Christian

SIX vs STR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers bowlers: Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Ben Dwarshuis

SIX vs STR Big Bash League Sydney Sixers playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes(c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Ben Manenti, Gurinder Sandhu

SIX vs STR Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w/c), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs