SIX vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, January 15, 01:10 PM IST

SIX vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder: Sydney Thunder will go up against Sydney Sixers in the 50th match of the BBL 2021-22. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 01:10 PM IST on January 15, Saturday.

In the first encounter between the two sides, Sixers dominated Thunder at all fronts as they secured a victory by 30 runs. It was a comprehensive performance both with the bat and ball that helped the defending champions win the match. Daniel Christian was the star with the bat as he played a stunning knock of 17-ball 41 while Hayden Kerr made headlines with the ball by picking up a three-wicket haul.

Overall, Sydney Sixers are third in the points table with 27 points. They have featured in a total of 11 league matches, winning seven and losing three. Sixers are coming after winning their last game against Melbourne Renegades by 45 runs.

Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, failed to make an impact in their last match against Hobart Hurricanes and suffered a nine-run loss. Thunder have played a total of 12 matches and are occupying second place with eight victories.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder; here is everything you need to know:

SIX vs THU Telecast

SIX vs THU match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

SIX vs THU Live Streaming

The Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SIX vs THU Match Details

The Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder contest will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 01:10 PM IST on January 15, Saturday.

SIX vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Daniel Sams

Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe

Suggested Playing XI for SIX vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe, Matthew Gilkes

Batters: Moises Henriques, Jason Sangha, Jack Edwards

All-rounders: Dan Christian, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan McAndrew, Hayden Kerr

SIX vs THU Probable XIs:

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Jordan Silk, Shadab Khan

Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Baxter Holt (wk), Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha (c), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Mohammad Hasnain

