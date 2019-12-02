Six Wickets, Zero Runs: Nepal's Anjali Chand Creates History

Nepal's Anjali Chand wrote her name into the history books on Monday when she ended a women's T20I match against Maldives with bowling figures of 6/0.
Batting first after they won the toss, Maldives could only get 16 runs on the board and the hosts overhauled the target in just 5 balls in the second innings.
Anjali struck thrice in the 7th over and twice in the 9th over before wrapping up the Maldives innings in the 11th over. The medium pacer bowled just 13 balls in the entire match.
WORLD RECORD ALERT ⚠Nepal’s #AnjaliChand has taken 6-0 against @maldivescricket in ongoing 13th #SAG2019, 2.1-2-0-6 is the best bowling figures in Women’s T20Is.Maldives: 16/10 at 10.1 oversNepal: 17/0 at 0.5 oversNepal won Maldives by 10 wickets with 115 balls remaining. pic.twitter.com/VBNTXXBeXo— Nepal Cricket (@Nepal_Cricket) December 2, 2019
With the extraordinary feat, Anjali broke the record for the best figures in women's T20Is. Before her, Mas Elysa of Maldives had held the record with figures of 6/3 against China in 2019.
Nepal are competing with the Maldives, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the 4-team tournament and the best two at the end of a round-robin stage will enter the gold medal match.
In the men's category, India pacer Deepak Chahar holds the record for the best bowling figures 6/7 in 3.2 overs against Bangladesh in Nagpur on November 10.
(With IANS inputs)
