SJDC vs AL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Dhaka Premier Division League match, April 26, 8:30 AM IST

SJDC vs AL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier Division League between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Abahani Limited: Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will lock horns with Abahani Limited in the Super League stage match of the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division League. The game is scheduled to be played on April 26, Tuesday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club are the top side in the Bangladesh domestic tournament. They have won as many as 11 league games while losing just two matches. The team was on a seven-match losing streak but it broke in their last game as they suffered a loss against Prime Bank Cricket Club by eight wickets. SJDC will hope to get back on the winning track on Tuesday.

Abahani Limited are fourth in the points table with eight wins from 13 league matches. They are coming after beating Legends of Rupganj in their most recent fixture by 81 runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto won the game for his team as he slammed 86 runs.

Ahead of the match between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Abahani Limited; here is everything you need to know:

SJDC vs AL Telecast

The Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Abahani Limited match will not be broadcast in India.

SJDC vs AL Live Streaming

The match between LOR and AL is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

SJDC vs AL Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, April 26 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 8:30 AM IST.

SJDC vs AL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohammad Naim-Sheikh

Vice-Captain- Imrul Kayes

Suggested Playing XI for SJDC vs AL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das

Batsmen: Mohammad Naim-Sheikh, Afif Hossain, Imrul Kayes

All-rounders: Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mehrab Hossain

Bowlers: Arafat Sunny, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nuruddin Nobin

SJDC vs AL Probable XIs:

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Imrul Kayes, Robiul Islam Robi, Saif Hassan, Mehidy Hasan, Mehrab Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk), Anamul Haque, Ebadot Hossain, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nuruddin Nobin

Abahani Limited: Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Naim-Sheikh, Shahorier Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan Joy

