SJDC vs DOHS Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021, June 16, 8:30 am IST

SJDC vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Old DOHS Sports Club: Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will square off against Old DOHS Sports Club in the upcoming match of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League. The game is scheduled to be played on June 16, Wednesday, at 08:30 am IST at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground in Savar. Thus far in the league, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Old DOHS Sports Club have experienced contrasting fortunes.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club are placed at the sixth position in the points table. SJDC have featured in eight league games in the Dhaka Premier League 2021, winning five and losing three. In their last outing, they were outplayed by Abahani Limited by 49 runs.

Old DOHS Sports Club, on the other hand, are languishing at the tenth spot on the points table with just two victories from ten league games. In their last fixture, they were defeated by Prime Bank Cricket Club by 22 runs. This is an important game for Old DOHS Sports Club if they wish to stay relevant in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Old DOHS Sports Club; here is everything you need to know:

SJDC vs DOHS Telecast

The Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Old DOHS Sports Club match will not be broadcast in India.

SJDC vs DOHS Live Streaming

The match between SJDC vs DOHS is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

SJDC vs DOHS Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 16 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground in Savar. The game will start at 08:30 am IST.

SJDC vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Anisul Islam Emon

Vice-Captain - Nurul Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for SJDC vs DOHS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nurul Hasan

Batsmen: Mohammad Ashraful, Anamul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Rakhin Ahmed, Anisul Islam Emon

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain

Bowlers: Tanvir Islam, Elias Sunny, Salauddin Sakil, Rakibul Hasan

SJDC vs DOHS Probable XIs

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Nurul Hasan(c)(wk), Anamul Haque, Ebadot Hossain, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Mohammad Ashraful, Elias Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Salauddin Sakil, Shykat Ali, Tanbir Hayder, Ziaur Rahman

Old DOHS Sports Club: Anisul Islam Emon, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here