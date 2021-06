SJDC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy XI Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 2021 Match 8, June 2 1:00 PM IST Wednesday

SJDC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Gazi Group Cricketers Dhaka Premier League T20 2021: Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club (SJDC) will square off against Gazi Group Cricketers (GGC) in the eighth match of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League T20 2021. The game is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 2, at 1:00 pm IST at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur, Dhaka.

SJDC kicked off their Dhaka Premier League campaign with a win and they will look to continue the momentum, while GCC who lost their first match will be eyeing to open their win account.

Ahead of the match between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Gazi Group Cricketers; here is everything you need to know:

SJDC vs GGC Telecast

Not televised in India.

SJDC vs GGC Live Streaming

The match between SJDC vs GGC is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

SJDC vs GGC Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 1 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur, Dhaka.. The game will start at 01:00 PM IST.

SJDC vs GGC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Mahmudullah

Vice-captain: Elias Sunny

SJDC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nurul Hassan

Batsmen: Shykat Ali, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Ashraful

All-rounders: Ziaur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Elias Sunny, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Nasum Ahmed, Sanjit Saha

SJDC vs GGC Probable XIs

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Shykat Ali, Mohammad Ashraful, Nasir Hossain, Nurul Hasan (C, WK), Tanbir Hayder, Ziaur Rahman, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Mohammad Enamul, Elias Sunny, Salauddin Sakil, Abdul Halim

Gazi Group Cricketers: Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Ariful Haque, Akbar Ali (WK), Mominul Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Hasan,Mukidul Islam, Sanjit Saha

