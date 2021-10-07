SKB vs BLU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for VCA T20 2021, October 7, 9:00 am IST

SKB vs BLU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 Match between VCA Sky Blue vs VCA Blue: VCA SKY Blue will face VCA Blue on Thursday, October 7, in the fifth match of the VCA T20 2021. The match will take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur and it is slated to kick off at 9:00 am (IST). The domestic tournament of the Vidarbha state board is not broadcast on television but can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

Both VCA Sky Blue and VCA Blue lost their tournament opener at the hands of VCA Red and they will be desperate to open their accounts on the points table on Thursday. Both VCA Sky Blue and VCA Blue lost their opening game by five wickets.

Here is everything you need to know about the fifth match of VCA T20 2021, which will be played between VCA Sky Blue and VCA Blue:

SKB vs BLU Telecast

The match between SKB vs BLU is not being televised in India.

SKB vs BLU Live Streaming

The match between SKB vs BLU can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

SKB vs BLU Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, October 7 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The SKB vs BLU match will start at 9:00 am (IST).

SKB vs BLU captain, vice-captain:

Captain: G Satish

Vice-captain: A Wakode

SKB vs BLU Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: J Sharma

Batters: A Agrawal, Nayan Chavan, R Sanjay

All-rounders: A Wakode, M Jassore, G Satish, Sanmesh Deshmukh

Bowlers: S Rai, P Mulak, Rahul Dongarwar

SKB vs BLU probable playing XI:

VCA Sky Blue Predicted Playing XI: Nayan Chavan, Pratham Mulak, R Sanjay, Rahul Dongarwar, Ravi Jangid, Rushabh Rathod, Sanmesh Deshmukh, Siddhesh Neral, Sourabh Thubrikar, Suniket Bingewar, Yash Anil Rathod

VCA Blue Predicted Playing XI: Urvesh Patel, Akshay Agarwal, Shalabh Shrivastava, Khushal Pimpalkar, Ankush Wakode, Mayank Jassore, Ganesh Satish, Satyam Bhoyar, Suraj Rai, Nachiket Parande, Hardik Verma.

