SKB vs YLW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for VCA T20 2021 Match, October 17, 01:30 pm IST

SKB vs YLW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 match between VCA Sky Blue and VCA Yellow: In the upcoming match of the VCA T20 2021, VCA Sky Blue will cross swords with VCA Yellow. The match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on October 17, Sunday at 01:30 pm IST. The contest is likely to be an exciting affair as both teams are expected to deliver their best performances to stay alive in the playoff race.

Sky Blue have faired well in the league so far. The team has secured victory in four games while losing as many fixtures. With 16 points to their team, the franchise is fourth in the standings. They are coming into the Sunday game on the back of a thrilling 4-wicket win over VCA Orange.

VCA Yellow, on the other hand, need to regroup themselves and deliver a series of good performances to make a mark in the T20 Championship. Yellow have so far won just two out of their eight league matches and they are languishing at the second-last place in the standings. The team will be hoping for their main players including Aniruddha Chowdhari, Avesh Sheikh, and Yash Kadam to step up and take the responsibility.

Ahead of the match between VCA Sky Blue and VCA Yellow; here is everything you need to know:

SKB vs YLW Telecast

VCA Sky Blue vs VCA Yellow game will not be telecasted in India.

SKB vs YLW Live Streaming

The match between VCA Sky Blue and VCA Yellow will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SKB vs YLW Match Details

The VCA Sky Blue vs VCA Yellow will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur at 01:30 pm IST on October 17, Sunday.

SKB vs YLW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Yash Kadam

Vice-Captain- Mohit Kale

Suggested Playing XI for SKB vs YLW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Akshay Wadkar

Batters: Rushabh Rathod, Mohit Kale, Aniruddha Chowdhari, Avesh Sheikh

All-rounders: Hemant Bajpai, Yash Kadam

Bowlers: Siddesh Neral, Lalit M Yadav, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Mehul Raikwar

SKB vs YLW Probable XIs:

VCA Sky Blue: Suniket Bingewar, Siddesh Neral, Yash Rathod (wk), Mohit Kale (c), Sanjay Raghunath, Rushabh Rathod, Gaurav Dhoble, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Saurabh Thubrikar, Nayan Chavan, Hemant Bajpai

VCA Yellow: Avesh Sheikh, Manish Ahuja, Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Yash Kadam, Aditya Thakare, Lalit M Yadav, Mehul Raikwar, Tushar Kadu, Ganesh Bhosle, Aniruddha Choudhari, Akshay Dullarwar

