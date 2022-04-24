SKI vs CWA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Jamaica T10 2022 match, April 25, 12:00 AM IST

SKI vs CWA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Surrey Kings and Cornwall Warriors: Surrey Kings will try to continue their unbeaten ride in the Jamaica T10 2022 when they will fight with Cornwall Warriors on April 25, Monday. Surrey Kings have emerged as a team to beat in the T10 Championship. They are at the top of the points table with two wins from as many games. Kings defeated Middlesex Titans in their opening game by five runs. They followed it up with another scintillating win over Surrey Royals by eight wickets. Jermaine Blackwood was the wrecker-in-chief for the team as he slammed 46 runs off just 17 balls to help his team chase 91 runs in just 5.1 overs.

Just like Surrey Kings, Cornwall Warriors are also coming after a win in their last game. Warriors handed a defeat to United Stars in their last game by seven wickets. They chased a total of 82 runs with ease to climb to third place in the points table. Cornwall Warriors have collected four points so far from two wins and one loss.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Ahead of the match between Surrey Kings and Cornwall Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

SKI vs CWA Telecast

Surrey Kings vs Cornwall Warriors game will not be telecast in India.

SKI vs CWA Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SKI vs CWA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 12:00 AM IST on April 25, Monday.

SKI vs CWA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Michael Frew

Vice-Captain – Kennar Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for SKI vs CWA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kymani Wilson, Jevoy Space

Batters: Jermaine Blackwood, Kerry Holness, Oraine Williams, Damian Ebanks, Kennar Lewis

All-rounders: Michael Frew

Bowlers: Jeavor Royal, Jermaine Jerome Levy, Brad Barnes

SKI vs CWA Probable XIs:

Surrey Kings: Patrick Harty, Kennar Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood (c), Andre McCarthy, Jeavor Royal, Kymani Wilson (wk) Aldane Thomas, Andre Dennis, Oraine Williams, Brad Barnes, Shalome Parnell

Cornwall Warriors: Michael Frew (C), Paul Palmer, Damian Ebanks, Jevoy Space (wk), Ockeeno Farqhason, Damian Bryce, Omar Samuel, Jermaine Jerome Levy, Bryan Gayle, Kerry Holness, Andre McCarthy- I

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here