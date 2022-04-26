SKI vs MIT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Jamaica T10 2022 match, April 27, 12:00 AM IST

SKI vs MIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Surrey Kings and Middlesex Titans: Surrey Kings will hope to record their sixth consecutive victory on Wednesday as they will play against Middlesex Titans in the Jamaica T10 2022 on April 27, Wednesday.

Surrey Kings are a team to beat in the 2022 Jamaica T10. They have won all their five league matches so far to sit at the top of the points table. Kings delivered an all-round performance in their last game against United Stars as they recorded a win by seven wickets. Oraine Williams picked a three-wicket haul to restrict Stars to 82 runs. Chasing the total, Andre McCarthy slammed 39 runs off 12 balls as his team won the game within 5.3 overs.

On the other hand, Middlesex Titans need to buckle up to win games in the league. They have won just two out of their five league matches. The team is third with four points. Titans were beaten by Surrey Risers in their last game by four runs.

Ahead of the match between Surrey Kings and Middlesex Titans, here is everything you need to know:

SKI vs MIT Telecast

Surrey Kings vs Middlesex Titans game will not be telecast in India

SKI vs MIT Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SKI vs MIT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 12:00 AM IST on April 27, Wednesday.

SKI vs MIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Jamie Merchant

Vice-Captain – Kennar Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for SKI vs MIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kymani Wilson, Tristan Coleman

Batters: Jermaine Blackwood, Oraine Williams, Kennar Lewis, Wayne Davis

All-rounders: Oshane Walters, Jamie Merchant

Bowlers: Krishmar Santokie, Brad Barnes, Chevonie Grant

SKI vs MIT Probable XIs:

Surrey Kings: Jeavor Royal, Andre Dennis, Kymani Wilson (wk) Aldane Thomas, Patrick Harty, Kennar Lewis, Oraine Williams, Brad Barnes, Shalome Parnell, Andre McCarthy, Jermaine Blackwood (c)

Middlesex Titans: Chevonie Grant, Jamaine Morgan, Wayne Davis, Tristan Coleman, Oshane Walters, Albert Gopie, Sherdon Allen, Krishmar Santokie (c), Brian Buchanan, Errol Thomas, Jamie Merchant

