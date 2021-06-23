SKI vs MTD Dream11 Prediction All Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 match, June 23, 12:30 pm IST

SKI vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Super Kings and Mater Dei: Super Kings will be taking on Mater Dei in the 33rd and 34th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. Both the matches will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 23, Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST respectively.

The Super Kings are enjoying an extraordinary ride in the T10 Championship. The team has been unbeatable in the league thus far and has secured victory in all six matches. They are sitting at the top of the Group B points table. The Super Kings will be entering the contest against Mater Dei on the back of a 64-run win over Overseas.

Mater Dei have also performed decently in the competition as they are placed a rung below the Super Kings in Group B standings. The franchise has secured victory in four matches out of six played. They will head into the double-header on Wednesday on the back of a six-wicket victory over Gozo.

Ahead of the match between Super Kings and Mater Dei; here is everything you need to know:

SKI vs MTD Telecast

The Super Kings vs Mater Dei match will not be broadcasted in India.

SKI vs MTD Live Streaming

The match between SKI vs MTD is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SKI vs MTD Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Super Kings and Mater Dei at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 23, Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

SKI vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Varun Prasath

Vice-Captain- Gurjeet Singh

Suggested Playing XI for SKI vs MTD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yash Singh

Batsmen: Sumair Khan, Gurjeet Singh, Cornelius Younus

All-rounders: Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi

Bowlers: Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Faisal Naeem

SKI vs MTD Probable XIs:

Super Kings: Amar Sharma (C), Sumair Khan, Affy Khan (WK), Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Ashok Bishnoi, Gopal Chaturvedi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Rency Jacob, Gurjeet Singh, Yash Singh

Mater Dei: Sam Aquilina (C & WK), Shrijay Patel, Michael Nazir, Rupan Das, Cornelius Younus, Azeem Sathi, Antony Dharmaraj, Salman Khan, Muthu Kumaran, Shamoon Liaqat, Faisal Naeem

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here