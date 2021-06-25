SKI vs SOC Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 3rd Quarter-Final, Super Kings vs Southern Crusaders, June 25 4:30 PM IST Friday

SKI vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Super Kings and Southern Crusaders ECS T10 Malta 2021: Super Kings and Southern Crusaders will be locking horns against each other in the third quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 at the Marsa Sports Complex on Friday. The match is scheduled to begin at 04:30 pm (IST).

The Kings ended at the top of the points table of the Group B of this season, as they won all their eight matches in the league stage. They remain as the only unbeaten team in the ECS T10 Malta tournament and will start as overwhelming favourites in the third ECS T10 Malta quarter-final.

On the other hand, the Crusaders have been largely inconsistent in the tournament with three wins and five losses from their eight games so far. They finished off at the fourth spot on the points table of Group A and will start their quarter-final clash as underdogs.

Ahead of the match between Super Kings and Southern Crusaders; here is everything you need to know:

SKI vs SOC Telecast

Not televised in India.

SKI vs SOC Live Streaming

The match between SKI vs SOC is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

SKI vs SOC Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 25 at the Marsa Sports Complex, Malta. The game will start at 04:30 pm (IST).

SKI vs SOC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Varun Prasath

Vice-captain: Zeshan Yousaf

SKI vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Affy Khan

Batsmen: Sumair Khan, Michael Goonetilleke, Ryan Bastiansz, Bikram Arora

All-rounders: Zeshan Yousaf, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath

Bowlers: Jojo Thomas, Amar Sharma, Rency Jacob

SKI vs SOC Probable XIs

Super Kings: Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora (C), Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Yash Singh, Ihtisham Ishaq, Rency Jacob, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Hasheem Shahzad, Amar Sharma

Southern Crusaders: Ryan Bastiansz, Angelo Delardon (WK), Zeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Michael Goonetilleke (C), Denasa Abeysinghe, Bilal Khan, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ezhaq Masih, Thilan Perera, Lakshitha Senevirathna

