SKI vs SWU Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 Match, June 15, 04:30 pm IST Tuesday

SKI vs SWU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Super Kings and Swieqi United: Super Kings will be up against Swieqi United in the seventh and eighth matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. Both the matches will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 15, Tuesday at 04:30 pm IST and 07:00 pm IST.

The Super Kings will be the team to beat in the ECS T10 Malta 2021. The team is filled with players who have experience of the ECS tournament. The Super Kings were the champions during the 2019 edition while they finished at the second spot in the last season. Led by Malta’s national team captain Bikram Arora, the Kings are deemed as the favorites to not only win the match against Swieqi United but also the tournament.

Swieqi United, on the other hand, made their debut in the league last year. The franchise succumbed to a torrid start in the tournament as they finished at the second last position with just one victory from five league matches. United will be hoping for a change of fortunes this time around.

Ahead of the match between Super Kings and Swieqi United; here is everything you need to know:

SKI vs SWU Telecast

The Super Kings vs Swieqi United match will not be broadcast in India.

SKI vs SWU Live Streaming

The match between SKI vs SWU is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SKI vs SWU Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Super Kings and Swieqi United at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 15, Tuesday at 04:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 07:00 pm IST.

SKI vs SWU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ali Khan

Vice-Captain: Varun Prasath

Suggested Playing XI for SKI vs SWU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gopal Chaturvedi

Batsmen: Sandesh Khatri, Ali Khan, Atta Rabi

All-rounders: Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Masood Malik, Rana Amjad

Bowlers: Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi, Bilal Khan

SKI vs SWU Probable XIs:

Super Kings: Bikram Arora (C), Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Rency Jacob, Suhrid Roy, Amar Sharma, Hasheem Shahzad, Sandesh Khatri, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Gopal Chaturvedi

Swieqi United: Ali Khan, Atta Rabi, Masood Malik, Rana Amjad, Bilal Khan, Hamza Ahmed, Tanveer Ahmed, Mustafa Malik, Umar Khan, Anil Qadir (C & WK), Imran Ameer

